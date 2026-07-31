Customs agency seizes 2.1 tons of drugs in global operation with Asia-Pacific partners

South Korea's customs agency said Friday it had seized 2.1 tons of drugs in a recent joint global operation with partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

The achievement came after the Korea Customs Service joined forces with the Regional Intelligence Liaison Office for Asia and the Pacific under the World Customs Organization under the campaign slogan, "For a Drug-Free World."

During the two-month operation with 18 other countries from May to June, customs authorities seized 2.1 tons of drugs in 785 cases, far exceeding last year's operation, in which they seized 663 kilograms of illicit drugs in 235 cases.

By category, the authorities seized 633.4 kg of methamphetamine, 368.8 kg of cannabis and 57.1 kg of cocaine.

"With virtually all illicit drugs sold and consumed in South Korea being smuggled from overseas, eradicating cross-border drug trafficking plays a critical role in rooting out related crimes," said Lee Jong-wook, commissioner of the Korea Customs Service.

The agency added it plans to strengthen cooperation with other international organizations, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the International Criminal Police Organization.