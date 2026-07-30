Police said Thursday they have booked a man suspected of threatening a visitor at a local temple with a replica firearm in Jinju, a city located some 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the previous day.

The man in his 50s fled the scene in his car immediately after the incident and led police officers on a roughly 50-kilometer pursuit, according to Jinju Police Station.

While fleeing, the suspect hit another visitor with his car as the visitor tried to block his path.

Officers blocked his escape route and fired two blank rounds and four live rounds to stop the vehicle. They then smashed the driver's side window with a baton and subdued the suspect with a Taser.

Police said they plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident and file for an arrest warrant for the suspect.



