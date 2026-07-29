Ex-President Yoon's law license revoked after finalized conviction

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol's license to practice law has been revoked after the Supreme Court finalized his conviction on obstruction of justice charges, legal sources said Wednesday.

Under the law, lawyers who receive a finalized prison term are stripped of their law license. Yoon formerly served as a prosecutor before entering politics.

The Korean Bar Association recently canceled his license after the top court upheld his seven-year prison term on July 9 for blocking investigators from detaining him in the wake of his failed martial law bid in December 2024.

It marked the first finalized conviction for the jailed former president, who has been standing multiple trials following his failed martial law bid.

A Seoul district court sentenced him to life in prison in February for leading an insurrection through his emergency decree. He has appealed the ruling.