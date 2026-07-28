Arrest warrant sought for ex-Cheongju councilor over alleged child prostitution

CHEONGJU — Police on Tuesday sought an arrest warrant for a former councilor of the central city of Cheongju on suspicion of paying for sex with a minor, officials said.

Choi Young-joong is accused of having sex with a middle school student in cars and motels on three occasions between 2024 and 2025 and demanding she send nude photos of herself.

Choi resigned as councilor on July 16 shortly after the allegations surfaced. He has admitted to having sex with her but denied knowing she was a minor.

The Cheongju Cheongwon Police Station filed for the arrest warrant, citing the gravity of the crime and concerns of evidence destruction.

Previously, police had raided Choi's offices to confiscate relevant materials and questioned him overnight from Sunday to Monday.

The former councilor allegedly offered to pay more money to the student if she brought her friend and sister to their encounters and showed her a sex tape he had filmed with another woman.