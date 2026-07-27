Former Cheongju city councilor questioned over alleged sexual abuse of minor

CHEONGJU — A former Cheongju city councilor underwent overnight questioning over allegations of sexually abusing a minor, local police said Monday.

After a 15-hour session, Choi Young-joong left Cheongwon Police Station in the central city at 5:16 a.m.

He declined to comment when asked about his allegations, only saying, "The case is still under investigation" and that he "actively cooperated with the police."

The former first-term councilor of the main opposition People Power Party is accused of having sexual relations with a middle school student in cars and motels on three occasions between 2024-2025 and demanding the student send him a naked picture of herself, according to the police.

The city councilor also allegedly offered the victim more money for bringing her friend and sister to their encounters and showed her a sex tape he had filmed with another woman.

Choi stepped down shortly after his allegations were made public.

The police said they will soon decide on their proceedings with Choi after analyzing his statements.