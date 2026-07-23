Ex-land minister questioned over expressway project linked to ex-first lady

GWACHEON — Former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong appeared before a special counsel team Thursday for questioning over an expressway project linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee's family, officials said.

Special counsel Kwon Chang-young's team summoned Won to its office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, to question him about suspicions he tried to alter the endpoint of a planned Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway during his time in office to benefit Kim, the wife of then President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The changed endpoint would have come close to land owned by Kim's family, but Won canceled the entire project in July 2023 following controversy about the alleged special favor.

The special counsel team has also been looking into whether Won bypassed due procedures in the cancellation process.

Won denied any wrongdoing to reporters as he arrived for interrogation.