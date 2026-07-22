Jailed ex-first lady appears for special counsel questioning over presidential residence relocation

GWACHEON — Former first lady Kim Keon Hee appeared before a special counsel team Wednesday for questioning over alleged irregularities in the 2022 relocation of the presidential residence.

Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, arrived at special counsel Kwon Chang-young's office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, over allegations she intervened in the selection of construction company 21 Gram for the project.

The special counsel team suspects 21 Gram won the project despite being unqualified in exchange for gifts to Kim, including a Dior jacket.

A lawyer for Kim dismissed the allegations as "one-sided claims" before entering the office.

The investigation stems from Yoon's relocation of the presidential office to the defense ministry compound in central Seoul and the presidential residence to the foreign minister's official residence as part of his campaign pledge.

Incumbent President Lee Jae Myung has since returned the presidential office to Cheong Wa Dae.

Kim is currently jailed while standing trial in multiple bribery and corruption cases.

An appellate court sentenced her to four years in prison on corruption charges in April. The Supreme Court is set to rule on that case Friday.