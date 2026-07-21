What began as a summer safety initiative for Korean vacationers in Croatia has evolved into a full-scale law enforcement partnership, as police agencies from both nations agreed Tuesday to deepen ties on transnational crime and international fugitive tracking.

The National Police Agency in Seoul said Tuesday that it had dispatched two officers to major Croatian travel hubs for a monthlong deployment through Aug. 13. Working in four-member mixed teams alongside local authorities, the officers are tasked with protecting Korean vacationers during the peak holiday season, responding to emergencies and maintaining direct communication channels for overseas citizens.

The seasonal patrol comes as the two countries take formal steps to widen their security alliance. Officials from both nations signed a memorandum of understanding at the Croatian Embassy in Seoul earlier this week, transforming a seasonal tourism safety initiative into a comprehensive pact to combat transnational crime.

Under the expanded framework, law enforcement agencies in both countries will coordinate on joint operations, share intelligence regarding organized syndicates and cybercrime, and streamline efforts to locate and extradite international fugitives. The agreement also provides for specialized training programs and personnel exchanges to build long-term operational capacity.

Korea joined Croatia’s Safe Tourist Destination project in 2019, an annual summer initiative that brings together police officers from more than 20 countries, including Germany, France and Italy. Including this summer’s deployment, Seoul has sent 18 officers to Croatia across five separate holiday seasons, establishing foot patrols at high-density landmarks, holding local safety briefings with expatriates and conducting rapid-response field exercises.

The dual approach reflects a broader effort by Korean law enforcement to protect its citizens abroad while adapting to the increasingly borderless nature of modern criminal networks.

“Our cooperation with Croatia in tourism security has evolved into a practical, field-oriented model for protecting our citizens overseas,” a spokesperson for the National Police Agency said. “Signing this memorandum broadens the scope of our relationship, establishing a firm foundation to address globalized crime while ensuring the safety of Koreans wherever they travel.”

For vacationers navigating Croatia's historic coastal towns this summer, the presence of officers from back home offers both practical assistance and a reassuring bridge to safety far from home.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.