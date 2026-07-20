Yoon not to file constitutional appeal against his conviction on obstruction of justice charges

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will not file a constitutional appeal against his recent Supreme Court conviction on obstruction of justice charges, his lawyers said Monday, citing his opposition to challenging finalized court rulings.

The top court upheld a seven-year prison term for Yoon on July 9 for obstructing justice by blocking investigators from detaining him in the wake of his failed martial law bid in December 2024.

Yoon's legal team said while it had considered filing a constitutional petition over inconsistencies with legal precedents, it ultimately decided not to.

"(Yoon) made clear that constitutional appeals, which make a final court ruling the subject of a constitutional complaint, are difficult to reconcile with the system of judicial power envisioned under the current Constitution," the team said in a statement.

Under a set of judicial reform laws that took effect in March, individuals can file petitions to dispute the constitutionality of finalized court rulings.

The Supreme Court ruling marked the first finalized court decision for Yoon, who has been standing multiple criminal trials following his surprise declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, and subsequent ouster from office.

His main trial on charges of leading an insurrection has been ongoing at an appellate court after a lower court sentenced him to life in prison in February.