A heartfelt letter to a mother, a shared family meal and even the practical task of repairing a parent’s car are becoming central pillars of Korea's effort to curb juvenile recidivism.

Seeking to disrupt the cycle of repeat offenses, the Ministry of Justice said it is expanding specialized rehabilitation programs nationwide, betting that strengthening domestic ties before young offenders return home is the key to lasting reform.

The initiative moves beyond traditional classroom discipline to focus heavily on repairing fractured family structures. By rebuilding stable, supportive networks, the ministry said it aims to ease the transition of young offenders back into their communities and foster healthy, long-term reintegration.

The program's flagship experiences are tailored to break down emotional barriers.

In Seoul, one program guides mothers and their children through sensory activities like making perfume, taking quiet walks through local parks and writing letters to express long-withheld feelings of regret and affection. Other regional detention centers rely on vocational pride to bridge the gap: In Gwangju, students use auto maintenance skills learned in detention to service their parents' cars, while in Cheongju, youth offer therapeutic nail art and hand massages to family members.

The human impact of these vocational programs was reflected in the personal accounts shared by the ministry.

“My hands used to be broken, only capable of stealing and fighting,” remarked one student who participated in a session to repair his family's car. “But today, with these same hands, I was able to give something back to my mom and dad.”

Parents participating in the programs expressed similar relief.

“It was the first day I saw real hope on my child's face,” noted one parent, who received a hand massage and nail art from her child. “I am so grateful to the staff for helping my child gain a sense of achievement and self-confidence.”

The effort also tackles the limitations of standard visitation, which typically restricts contact to a hurried hour behind a screen.

To foster deeper communication, the ministry has opened residential-style "family homes" on reformatory grounds, allowing families to spend a full day cooking, eating and living together. As of June 30, 2026, the family participation programs have logged 34 sessions involving 202 students and 247 family members, while 198 youth have participated in the intensive, full-day residential stays.

To ensure support continues after release, the ministry has distributed 4,500 copies of a newly compiled handbook. Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho emphasized that a stable home is the single most critical factor in preventing relapse, stating that the government will continue to expand these recovery programs to ensure families can actively champion their children's successful return to society.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.