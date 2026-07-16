PPP lawmaker loses seat after court finalizes 2-year prison term for accepting illegal funds

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a two-year prison term for Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) for accepting illegal political funds from the Unification Church, stripping him of his parliamentary seat.

The top court confirmed an appellate court ruling that found him guilty of violating the Political Funds Act for accepting 100 million won ($67,300) in January 2022 from a church official seeking favors from the former administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The court said it did not find errors in the appellate ruling as it also confirmed a forfeit of 100 million won for Kweon.

Lawmakers are stripped of their seats in the National Assembly if they receive a finalized fine of 1 million won or heavier punishment for violating the Political Funds Act.

In a statement, Kweon said he accepted the final ruling but called for an end to what he described as "political retaliation."

The ruling came after the Supreme Court last week finalized a guilty verdict for Yun Young-ho, the church official, on charges that included giving the 100 million won to Kweon.

The five-term lawmaker, once known as one of Yoon's close confidants, had argued he met the church official for a meal but did not receive money.

The Seoul High Court earlier rejected the claim, citing evidence presented by special counsel Min Joong-ki's team.

The appellate court had also dismissed Kweon's argument that the indictment fell outside special counsel Min's mandate to investigate corruption allegations linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, Yoon's wife.

Kweon served as the PPP's floor leader until June 2025. He was placed under arrest in September and indicted the following month.

Special counsel Min's team had requested a four-year prison term and a forfeit of 100 million won for Kweon.

In separate trials, the Supreme Court finalized lower court rulings on other defendants indicted by special counsel Min's team.

The top court upheld an acquittal of Kim Ye-seong, an associate of the former first lady, on embezzlement charges, while confirming a 14-month prison term for Lee Jong-ho, another associate of Kim, on charges of offering to help a stock price manipulation suspect get a lighter sentence in exchange for money.