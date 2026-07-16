Police refer ex-prosecutor to prosecution for forging document in Lee knife attack case

Police said Thursday they have referred Kim Sang-min, a former prosecutor, and two other officials on charges of forgery in relation to a 2024 knife attack on President Lee Jae Myung.

The three officials, who worked at the National Intelligence Service (NIS) during its probe of the incident last year, were referred to the prosecution on July 3, according to the police.

In an internal report on the case, Kim is suspected of indicating that a "cutter knife" was used in the attack instead of an 18-centimeter knife that was actually used.

Based on the report, the NIS had concluded the knife attack was not a terror case.

In January, the government formally designated the attack on President Lee, which occurred while he was serving as opposition leader, as a terror case.