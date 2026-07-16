A court on Thursday ordered travel agencies to refund consumers who purchased travel and accommodation products through online shopping platforms TMON and WeMakePrice that filed for court receivership amid liquidity troubles in 2024.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled partially in favor of 598 victims of the TMON-WeMakePrice insolvency in their refund lawsuit against travel agencies, including Yellow Balloon Tour, and electronic payment gateway (PG) providers.

The court granted the amount claimed by 592 plaintiffs against travel agencies but dismissed their claim against PG providers. The remaining six plaintiffs lost the case as they were not recognized as parties to the contract.

This is the first court ruling in a series of five class action lawsuits filed by victims of the TMON-WeMakePrice insolvency with the support of the Korea Consumer Agency. Approximately 3,300 victims participated in the lawsuits, seeking the return of 7.72 billion won ($5.22 million) from 53 travel agencies and 13 PGs.