1st-term Cheongju council member under police probe over alleged sex crimes involving minor

A first-term city council member in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, is under police investigation for allegedly paying to have sex with a minor and producing sexually exploitative material, leaving the council reeling just weeks after the newly elected body began its term.

According to police, Thursday, investigators raided the office and home of Choi Young-joong, a Cheongju City Council member from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The search lasted about 45 minutes, during which investigators seized computers, digital storage devices and other potential evidence.

The search warrant cited alleged violations of the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth against Sex Offenses, including statutory rape of a person under the age of consent and producing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said Choi allegedly met a middle school girl through a chat application, had sexual intercourse with her on two or three occasions in a vehicle and at motels between October 2024 and May 2025, and created explicit sexual content featuring the victim.

The incident sent shockwaves through Cheongju City Council as Choi was a first-term member elected during the June 3 local elections, dealing an early blow to the newly inaugurated body after it began its four-year term on July 1.

The scandal is also being viewed as a major setback for the council's efforts to promote bipartisan cooperation.

The council released a statement in the name of all council members, saying, "We bow our heads in sincere apology for causing great shock and disappointment to the citizens."

"It is devastating that a city council member, who as a representative of the public is expected to uphold the highest standards of morality and ethics, is under police investigation for such serious alleged misconduct," the statement read. "There is no excuse, and we take this matter with the utmost seriousness."

The statement added that the council would "not dismiss this as merely an individual's misconduct or attempt to protect one of our own," pledging full cooperation with the police investigation and decisive follow-up measures.

A PPP council member said Choi's colleagues had no prior knowledge of the allegations.

Because Choi denies the allegations, party members said it would be difficult to take immediate disciplinary action.

However, they said they had conveyed through the party's council floor leader, Lee Sang-jo, that Choi should voluntarily leave the party.

A ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) council member said, "Although we're not from the same party, I'm ashamed as a fellow council member that this has happened. I have no face to show the citizens.”

The DPK's provincial committee also issued a statement calling for Choi's resignation and urging the Cheongju City Council to convene its special ethics committee.