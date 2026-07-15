Prosecutors raid Gwangju police agency over alleged mishandling of murder case

Prosecutors on Wednesday raided the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency as part of a probe into allegations that police officers destroyed evidence and leaked investigative information of a high-profile murder case.

The Gwangju District Prosecutors Office carried out a search-and-seizure warrant at the agency's headquarters in the southwestern city as multiple officers face investigation over the allegations related to the case involving the fatal stabbing of a high school student in May.

The prosecution seeks to secure documents on how senior officers at the agency handled the murder case.

Allegations have intensified over possible ties between local investigators and the father of the murder suspect, accused of killing the 16-year-old female victim and attempting to murder a 17-year-old male student.

The suspect's father is a serving police officer in the city.

A local district court issued an arrest warrant last week for the murder case's lead police investigator, accused of destroying evidence.

Separately, a special police team investigating the police handling of the case referred the lead investigator to the prosecution earlier in the day on charges of destroying evidence, dereliction of duty and abuse of authority.



