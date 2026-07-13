Special counsel to question ex-first lady over presidential residence relocation project

A special counsel team said Monday it has summoned former first lady Kim Keon Hee for questioning over alleged irregularities in the relocation of the presidential residence in 2022.

The team led by special counsel Kwon Chang-young has asked the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning Sunday morning, assistant special counsel Kim Ji-mi said at a press briefing.

"We plan to question her about allegations that she was involved in selecting the construction company," she said, referring to 21 Gram, an interior design company that renovated the new presidential residence in Seoul's Yongsan Ward, following its relocation from Cheong Wa Dae in 2022.

The special counsel team suspects 21 Gram won the project despite being unqualified due to its past ties to the former first lady.

Incumbent President Lee Jae Myung has returned the presidential residence to Cheong Wa Dae, along with the presidential office that was relocated to the defense ministry compound under Yoon.