A government task force was launched Monday to devise countermeasures against stalking-related murders and incidents of dating violence.

The task force jointly set up by the justice ministry, the gender equality ministry, the prosecution and the police announced 20 measures in four areas -- strengthening laws, enhancing interagency collaboration, expanding victim support and raising awareness of relationship-based violence.

The TF said it will strengthen the effectiveness of restraining orders against potential perpetrators and provide two private bodyguards to closely protect high-risk victims.

The TF said its countermeasures will focus on addressing gaps in laws, systems and on-the-ground responses exposed by recent incidents, such as the stalking murder in Namyangju, just east of Seoul, in March.

Kim Hoon, a 44-year-old resident of Namyangju, was arrested in March for stalking and killing his ex-girlfriend while wearing an electronic ankle monitor. The case sparked criticism that the authorities failed to protect the 27-year-old victim even though she was wearing a smartwatch as a subject of police protection and the suspect was under various restraining orders for stalking her.

The TF said an amendment to the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking will take effect in April, introducing the so-called victim protection order system. Stalking victims will be able to directly apply to the court for a protection order.

A separate system went into effect last month to notify victims of the whereabouts of perpetrators wearing electronic ankle bracelets and provide court-appointed lawyers to victims of certain violent crimes.

Since July 6, the police and the justice ministry have shared information whenever a potential perpetrator wearing an electronic ankle monitor for a sex crime becomes subject to a restraining order in a separate case.

The justice ministry has completed the development of a specialized psychological treatment program to identify risk factors for recidivism in stalking perpetrators.

The Korean National Police Agency has introduced a three-level risk classification system to strengthen the criteria for isolating perpetrators.