GWANGJU — Investigators raided the office of the Gwangju police chief Saturday as part of a widening probe into the police's suspected collusion with the father of the suspect in a high-profile murder case.

The National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency has formed a special team to investigate suspicions that the father, a police officer in the southwestern city of Gwangju, colluded with his colleagues to destroy evidence and access investigative information related to his son's alleged murder of a high school student in May.

Investigators on the team executed warrants to search and seize material from the offices of the Gwangju Police Agency chief and the Gwangju Gwangsan Police Station chief and five other locations.

The lead investigator for the murder case was arrested earlier this week over concerns he may destroy evidence.

Acting National Police Agency Commissioner Yoo Jae-seong cut short his trip to the United States amid the controversy and returned home Friday.

He apologized to the victim's family and the public while promising to hold those responsible to account.

The prosecution has been conducting a parallel investigation into the police's handling of the murder.