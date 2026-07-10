The foreign ministry said Friday the revised network act does not contain discriminatory provisions against foreign companies and it will continue consultations with the United States to address concerns about the legislation.

The revised Information and Communications Network Act, which took effect Tuesday, requires major online platform operators, including Naver, Kakao, Google, Meta and X, to remove or block false and manipulated information.

In response, a U.S. State Department spokesperson called on Seoul on Thursday (U.S. time) not to impose "disproportionate" burdens on American firms under the revised law, while warning its implementation could lead to excessive content regulation and undermine free speech.

"The amendment was introduced to address social harms arising from changes in the digital environment and strengthen user protection," the ministry said in a press guidance.

"It does not contain discriminatory elements against either domestic or foreign firms and respects freedom of expression as guaranteed under the Constitution."

The ministry stressed the government has sought to explain the purpose and details of the legislation to the U.S. and other major stakeholders, and will maintain necessary communication with the U.S. side during its implementation process.