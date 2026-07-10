YouTuber Kim Se-ui, currently jailed for defaming actor Kim Soo-hyun, said he faces a "threat to survival" after a rival secured a court-ordered freeze on his commissary account.

Kim released a handwritten letter detailing his inability to buy basic necessities, including bottled water, toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrushes and medicine.

HoverLab, better known as Garo Sero Institute in Korea, shared the July 2 letter on YouTube Wednesday. Kim said rival YouTuber Eun Hyun-jang deposited 20 million won ($13,303) to freeze 100 million won of his funds.

Kim said his actual balance of 300,000 won is completely frozen. He said he vomits daily from a severe cold and stomach issues, but cannot buy medicine. Having eaten nothing since June 30, Kim said he is dizzy with shaking hands and has only four stamps and two rolls of toilet paper left.

Kim plans to ask the court to release funds for basic needs while requesting financial donations for his channel.

Eun announced the freeze on July 1. He previously froze 120 million won across six of Kim's bank accounts last month over a separate defamation suit. Kim has accused Eun of stock manipulation and cryptocurrency fraud since 2023, but investigators cleared Eun.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.