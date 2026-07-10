Comedian Park Na-rae was referred to the prosecution on charges of verbal abuse and physical assault against her former managers, police said Friday.

Park has been under police probe over the charges since late last year, and filed a countercomplaint against them and claimed that they threatened her with false allegations and demanded money.

In December last year, Park announced that she would suspend all broadcasting activities amid escalating allegations of abuse against her former managers.

Park also faces allegations of receiving unauthorized injections and proxy prescriptions from an unlicensed practitioner.