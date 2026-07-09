Police said Thursday they will launch a task force dedicated to examining past investigations amid a growing controversy over the alleged leak of investigative details by local police investigators in a recent high-profile murder case.

The task force will examine police stations nationwide to review past cases of alleged incompetence and overhaul the broader investigative system, the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) said in a press notice.

According to the police, the task force will be chaired by a "prominent external figure," with the majority of its members being outside experts.

Currently, multiple police officers are suspected of leaking investigative information and destroying evidence related to Jang Yoon-gi's alleged murder of a 17-year-old female student and attempt to murder a 17-year-old male student in the southwestern city of Gwangju.

The KNPA has formed a special investigation team to look into the officers' alleged misconduct.

Separately, the KNPA will establish an internal corruption investigation unit operating directly under the head of the KNPA's National Investigation Headquarters to strictly crack down on misconduct within the investigative ranks.

Yoo Jae-seong, acting commissioner of the KNPA, will hold a virtual leadership conference on Friday to address the issue, immediately upon his return from a six-day official visit to the United States, the KNPA said.

"Acting Commissioner Yoo plans to demonstrate the leadership's strong commitment to reform, while calling for active cooperation from police officers," the KNPA said.