Ex-Busan mayoral candidate appears for arrest warrant hearing over staged assault

A former Busan mayoral candidate appeared at a court Wednesday for a hearing on his potential arrest over allegations that he staged an assault on himself in an apparent attempt to woo voters ahead of last month's local elections.

Jeong Yi-han, former candidate of the minor Reform Party, arrived at the Busan District Court after prosecutors filed for a warrant for his arrest last week on charges of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means and violating the election law.

"I am sorry. I will clearly disclose all the facts in the courtroom," he told reporters when asked whether he admitted to the allegations.

The court is expected to make a decision on his arrest as early as later in the day.

Jeong is accused of faking the attack on April 27 during a street campaign ahead of the June 3 elections. He was seen falling after the driver of a passenger car sprayed a beverage on him as he greeted commuters in the southeastern city of Busan.

He was diagnosed with a concussion after being rushed to a hospital, according to his election camp.

While the incident was initially seen as an attack on a politician, it was later discovered that Jeong and his purported attacker were acquaintances.

Jeong garnered 1.56 percent of the votes in last month's election, which was won by Chun Jae-soo of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.