Investigators on Wednesday questioned a close aide to Lee Man-hee, the founder of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, over allegations that Lee lobbied political circles, legal sources said.

A joint police-prosecution task force called in Kim Pyung-hwa earlier in the day to determine whether Lee and the religious sect's former secretary-general, Go Dong-an, embezzled church funds and lobbied politicians.

Kim has served as Lee's primary assistant, overseeing administrative duties at the church's general assembly.

Lee is currently under arrest on charges of pressuring at least 56,472 church members to join what is now the main opposition People Power Party between July 2021 and January 2024 in an attempt to influence the outcome of the party's 2022 presidential primary and 2024 general election primaries.

The trial is scheduled to begin on July 24.