3 family members found dead at apartment in Osan

Three family members have been found dead at an apartment unit in Osan, south of Seoul, police said Wednesday.

The three were identified as a married couple in their 50s and their son in his 20s, according to the local government and police, which recovered the bodies Tuesday morning following a report from an acquaintance of the deceased husband.

The acquaintance told the police that he had received a distressed text message from the man expressing despair about his financial hardships.

A suicide note was reportedly found inside the apartment, indicating the family was struggling with debt accumulated from business operations.

Officials also noted that the son had a history of medical treatment for depression.

No signs of foul play were found and the exact cause of death will be determined based on autopsy results, the police said.