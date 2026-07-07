Special counsel seeks arrest warrant for ex-presidential security aide over alleged role in martial law

A special counsel team on Tuesday sought an arrest warrant for a former senior security aide to ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his alleged role in the 2024 martial law imposition.

The team, led by special counsel Kwon Chang-young, filed for a warrant to arrest former Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo on charges of playing a key role in Yoon's martial law bid and abuse of authority, according to legal sources.

Kim is accused of sending messages to the United States and other countries through foreign affairs officials in an attempt to justify Yoon's imposition of martial law shortly after it was declared.

The messages reportedly described the martial law as a move intended to protect liberal democracy and a response to the National Assembly's efforts to paralyze the executive branch.

The special counsel team said it did not seek an arrest warrant for former National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, considering his involvement to be relatively minor.