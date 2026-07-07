Shincheonji leader's trial over forced party memberships to begin July 24

A trial for Lee Man-hee, the founder of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a nonmainstream religious sect, will begin later this month on charges that he had forced followers to join the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) ahead of elections, legal sources said Tuesday.

The Seoul Central District Court has scheduled the trial's first hearing for July 24, according to the sources.

Lee is charged with forcing at least 56,472 church members to join the PPP between July 2021 and January 2024 in an attempt to influence the outcome of the party's 2022 presidential primary and 2024 general election primaries.

A joint police-prosecution task force indicted Lee under physical detention on June 29, first applying charges regarding the forced memberships in July 2021, as the five-year statute of limitations was drawing near.