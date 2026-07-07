Prosecutors raid Gwangju police station over leak of murder case details

The prosecution on Tuesday raided a police station in the southwestern city of Gwangju as part of its investigation into an alleged leak of investigative details of a high-profile murder case.

The Gwangju District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to carry out a search and seizure at the Gwangsan Police Station on suspicions that multiple police officers leaked investigative information and destroyed evidence related to the case of a fatal stabbing of a high school student in May.

The police officers face investigation for allegedly failing to properly secure key evidence related to the case, such as the murder suspect's vehicle, cable ties found inside it and a damaged sex doll found at his home.

They are also accused of leaking confidential information about the case to the murder suspect's father, who is an active-duty police officer.

The prosecution also raided the homes of the police officers in question.

The police team that investigated the murder case has faced intense scrutiny for alleged mishandling of evidence and suspected ties with the suspect's father.

In May, police arrested the 23-year-old suspect, named Jang Yoon-gi, on charges of murdering a 17-year-old female victim and attempting to murder another 17-year-old male student in Gwangju.



