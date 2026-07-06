Suspended prison terms and fines have been finalized for three defendants on charges of handing bribes to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, legal sources said Monday.

The Seoul Central District Court handed down the ruling on June 26. Their sentences were finalized Friday after both the defendants and the plaintiff, special counsel Min Joong-ki's team, gave up their appeals against the first-instance ruling, according to the sources.

The lower court had sentenced a construction company chairman to a suspended one-year prison term for providing bribes, including over 100 million won ($64,750) worth of jewelry, to Kim in exchange for a government job for his son-in-law.

Another businessperson was given a suspended 10-month prison term for gifting a Vacheron Constantin watch to the former first lady in exchange for business favors, while a pastor was fined 8 million won for handing over a Dior bag worth 5.4 million won to Kim.

Kim was sentenced by the same district court to a seven-year prison term for taking approximately 300 million won worth of gifts and bribes. She has appealed the ruling and is currently undergoing an appellate trial.