A newly streamlined government hotline dedicated to protecting foreign laborers from institutional and workplace abuse has seen a sixfold surge in reported cases during its first month of operation, the Ministry of Justice said Monday.

The dramatic influx of reports underscores the precarious conditions faced by the country’s rapidly expanding migrant workforce and highlights a critical gap in access to legal protection that had long gone unaddressed.

Enacted on May 27, the policy shift simplified the state-run 1345 immigration helpline by designating the "No. 1" hotkey exclusively for reporting human rights violations. Previously, noncitizens seeking immediate help for systemic issues like wage theft, physical assault or sexual harassment had to navigate a complex labyrinth of disparate administrative bodies, a process frequently stymied by severe language barriers.

Under the overhauled system, pressing a single digit immediately routes callers to dedicated counselors fluent in 20 languages, including Vietnamese, Tagalog and Arabic. The ministry reported that average monthly filings jumped from 22 cases to 142 during the new initiative's first 30 days.

The sharp rise in reports reflects the vulnerability of foreign laborers holding temporary visas, particularly low-skilled workers under the Employment Permit System (E-9), seasonal agricultural workers (E-8) and maritime laborers (E-10). To broaden accessibility for those without domestic mobile plans or those operating under strict employer surveillance, the government also introduced reporting channels via Facebook Messenger, allowing workers to safely submit messages, photos or video evidence.

Historically, foreign laborers in Korea have been hesitant to come forward due to deep-seated fears of employer retaliation, illegal passport seizure or sudden deportation. The justice ministry plans to counter this by routing verified complaints directly to local labor offices, specialized immigration rights advocates and pro bono legal panels.

"The 1345 center is the primary gateway for protecting the rights of foreign workers," Cha Yong-ho, the head of the Korea Immigration Service, said during an inspection of the call center.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.