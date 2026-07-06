Korea's customs agency said Monday it has detected a total of 770.3 billion won ($503 million) worth of trade security violations in the first five months of this year, in line with the government's efforts to root out illegal activities.

The Korea Customs Service (KCS) said the record-high amount marks a sharp rise from 655.6 billion won reported for all of 2025, following its intensive crackdown on exports involving false countries of origin and illegal shipments of strategic items.

In detail, the KCS said it has uncovered 527.3 billion won worth of cases involving foreign-made goods brought into Korea and falsely labeled as Korean-made products for export.

"Such violations are aimed at taking advantage of the brand image of South Korean products, dodging import regulations and avoiding high tariffs, anti-dumping measures or countervailing duties," the KCS said.

The agency added it has also detected 243 billion won worth of attempted unauthorized exports of strategic items over the period, hovering above 198.3 billion won tallied for all of 2025.

"Amid intensifying global conflicts and technology competition among advanced countries, the need to implement export controls has grown, and we have been strengthening surveillance and crackdowns," the agency said.