Outgoing North Chungcheong governor raided over bribery allegations

Kim Young-hwan, the outgoing governor of the central North Chungcheong Province, was raided Tuesday over suspicions of accepting bribes, investigators said.

Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials searched the governor's office and other locations, after detecting circumstances of bribery, according to the officials.

Kim is suspected of receiving billions of won in cash and gifts from a local businessman in exchange for administrative favors, including business permits.

Tuesday was Kim's last day in office following his loss in the June 3 local elections to Shin Yong-han of the ruling Democratic Party, whose four-year term is set to start Wednesday.