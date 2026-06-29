3 PPP lawmakers booked for obstructing Yoon's arrest over martial law bid

A special counsel team said Monday it has booked three opposition lawmakers for allegedly blocking the 2025 detention of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid the previous year.

Reps. Kim Ki-hyeon, Kwon Young-jin and Yoon Sang-hyun of the main opposition People Power Party have been ordered to appear for questioning or undergo a written investigation by Tuesday on suspicions of obstructing special official duties, according to special counsel Kwon Chang-young's team.

Assistant special counsel Kwon Young-bin told reporters in a briefing that video footage showed some lawmakers obstructing investigators from executing an arrest warrant at the then presidential residence in January 2025.

Among them, the three who were booked were found to have played an active role by claiming the warrant execution was illegal on social media and in interviews with the press.

When asked whether any physical altercations took place during the incident, the assistant special counsel said one individual testified to having their clothes torn, but that no physical clash appeared to have occurred.