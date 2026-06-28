The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) has launched an international council jointly with the police agencies of capital cities in six other countries, a move aimed at enhancing cooperation on transnational crimes, officials said Sunday.

The International Capital Police Council (ICPC) was formally launched following a three-day meeting from Tuesday, bringing together the police chiefs of China, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Uzbekistan and the Netherlands, according to the police.

During the event, the SMPA delivered a list of 64 key overseas fugitives to participating countries and agreed to cooperate on their swift apprehension and repatriation.

The participants also shared their key models for public order and discussed cooperation measures to respond to transnational crimes.

The participating countries agreed to continue cooperation through the council by holding the next meeting in Manila or Beijing in the second half of 2027.