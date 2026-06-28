Gov't to lower age threshold for juvenile offenders in serious crimes

The government has decided to lower the age threshold for juvenile offenders exempt from criminal punishment, but only for those who commit serious crimes. The move strikes a compromise between a public recommendation to keep the current standard and growing public demand for tougher measures against violent juvenile offenders.

According to government officials Sunday, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and the Ministry of Justice agreed to lower the age threshold for juvenile offenders exempt from criminal liability from 14 to 13 only in cases involving serious crimes.

The gender ministry is expected to submit its recommendation on lowering the age threshold for juvenile offenders to the Cabinet as early as Tuesday.

Under the current Criminal Act, children aged 10 to under 14 who commit crimes are exempt from criminal liability and are subject to protective measures under the juvenile justice system rather than criminal prosecution.

If the government's proposal is enacted, 13-year-olds who commit serious violent crimes could face criminal prosecution.

A government-led social dialogue committee on the age threshold for juvenile offenders conducted a public deliberation process in March and April. The committee ultimately adopted a recommendation to maintain the current standard, but officials said the government opted for a compromise in light of strong public support for lowering the age threshold and differing views among relevant ministries.

During the deliberation process, experts largely favored retaining the current age limit, while citizens and adolescents showed stronger support for lowering it.

A Gallup Korea survey conducted in March found that 81 percent of 1,002 adults nationwide supported lowering the minimum age for criminal responsibility for juvenile offenders. Many adolescents who participated in an online public hearing also backed the proposal.

The debate also reflects a steady increase in juvenile crime. According to data from the justice ministry, the number of crimes committed by juvenile offenders increased from 54,017 in 2021 to 61,956 in 2024.

However, the scope of what constitutes a serious crime has yet to be finalized.

The justice ministry will draw up detailed criteria for what constitutes a serious crime, taking into account previous amendments to the Criminal Act proposed in the National Assembly. Those proposals classified offenses such as murder, robbery, rape, indecent assault, other sex crimes and group assault as serious crimes. It also includes a provision removing criminal liability exemptions for juveniles who have been sent to juvenile reformatories three or more times.

Even if the proposal is presented to the Cabinet on Tuesday, some details could still be revised during deliberations.