Court issues arrest warrant for suspect in Seoul museum stabbing

A local court on Sunday issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in his 70s accused of stabbing a man at a museum in central Seoul two days earlier, citing the risk of flight.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant to formally arrest the suspect, who is accused of stabbing a man in his 40s with a sickle at the Ilmin Museum of Art on Friday.

He fled the scene but was later found hiding at a friend's residence in Seoul and was placed under emergency arrest.

The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, as well as preparing to commit arson, after police found evidence suggesting he had prepared to set a fire before carrying out the attack.

The suspect and the victim were acquainted with each other and had both worked in the building where the museum is located.