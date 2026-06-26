US professor questioned over alleged defamation of President Lee

Morse Tan, a Korean American professor at U.S.-based Liberty University, has been questioned by police over his alleged defamation of President Lee Jae Myung, his lawyers said Friday.

The U.S. professor underwent a two-hour private questioning session Thursday, according to his lawyers.

Tan is accused of falsely claiming at a press conference in the United States last year that Lee was involved in murder as a teenager and had been sent to a juvenile detention center for the crime.

"We believe further questioning to be highly unlikely," the lawyers said in a notice to the press.

Tan was originally scheduled for questioning Wednesday but demanded a change in schedule, citing concerns of media exposure.

After entering the country on May 28 to observe the June 3 local elections, Tan had failed to comply with earlier police summons.

Consequently, police requested a travel ban on the professor, and the justice ministry earlier barred him from leaving the country until Tuesday.