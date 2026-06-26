Police capture suspect behind stabbing at museum in central Seoul

Police on Friday captured a suspect accused of stabbing a man at a museum in central Seoul, hours after he fled the scene, officials said.

The suspect in his 70s, whose identity remains unknown, is accused of stabbing the victim in his 40s with a sickle at the Ilmin Museum of Art early Friday morning, according to police. He then fled the scene.

The Jongno Police Station said it put the suspect under urgent arrest after finding him hiding at a friend's residence in Seoul's Gwanak Ward at 5:50 p.m.

The victim was being treated at a nearby hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Police plan to look into the exact circumstances of the incident and the suspect's motives before filing for a warrant to arrest him.