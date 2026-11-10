A city-run hospital for houseplants? Welcome to modern Seoul.

Seoul’s dedicated emergency room for sickly flora has administered 10,886 diagnoses, treatments and house-call consultations since opening its doors in 2023, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

Nestled inside the Seoul Agricultural Technology Center in Seocho District, the Companion Plant Hospital functions like a full-scale medical center for dramatic greenery.

Resident plant doctors diagnose bug infestations and mysterious wilting, prescribing everything from targeted pesticides to emergency repotting. Plants needing intensive care can even be admitted for up to three months of inpatient recovery, while anxious plant parents leave with tailored home-care prescriptions.

The hospital often handles high-stakes, emotional cases. In one instance, a resident rushed in a wilting Chinese money tree — the final gift from their late mother. The facility immediately admitted the botanical heirloom into critical care, nursing it back to life.

In another success story, a Rhaphidophora tetrasperma — the trendy "mini monstera" — was admitted in January after losing every single root to a lethal cocktail of overwatering and winter drafts. Following three months of specialized hydroponic therapy, the patient made a full recovery and was discharged home in April.

City officials revealed that 87 percent of hospital admissions stem not from exotic pests or plant diseases, but from "physiological disorders" — the official medical term for accidental plant torture via improper lighting, freezing air or overzealous watering.

With winter approaching, plant doctors advise green thumbs to chill out on the watering can, empty soggy saucers, and pull leafy companions away from drafty windows during daily room airings. For light-starved apartments, moving pots to sunnier spots or deploying LED grow lights can prevent a trip to the intensive care unit.

The medical service is free for Seoul residents, who can check in up to three potted plants per monthly visit. Consultations run weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 30 via the center’s website, with phone and video telehealth options available. Eighteen of Seoul’s 25 district offices also run neighborhood triage clinics for minor checkups, escalating the most severe cases to the main hospital.

"Companion plants share in citizens' daily lives and memories," said Cho Sang-tae, director of the Seoul Agricultural Technology Center. "Through professional plant medical care and seasonal maintenance guidance, we will help citizens care for their plants while relieving loneliness and finding comfort in their everyday lives."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.