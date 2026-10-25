More Korean middle school students experience feelings of depression: data
Summary
Korean middle school students reported feelings of depression at a higher rate than high school students for the third consecutive year in 2025, according to data released Sunday. The rates were 26.2 percent for middle school students and 25.1 percent for high school students. Education ministry data also recorded 112 student suicides from January through June this year, including 43 middle school students.
Key Facts
- The Korean Educational Development Institute defined feelings of depression as sadness or despair severe enough to interrupt daily routines for two consecutive weeks during the previous year.
- In 2024, the reported rates were 27.9 percent among middle school students and 27.5 percent among high school students.
- In 2023, the rates were 26.3 percent for middle school students and 25.6 percent for high school students.
- A total of 244 students died by suicide in 2025, including 92 middle school students.
The proportion of Korean middle school students who experienced feelings of depression exceeded that of high school students for the third consecutive year in 2025, data showed Sunday.
The share of middle school students who said they felt depressed accounted for 26.2 percent last year, compared with 25.1 percent for high school students, according to the data by the Korean Educational Development Institute.
In the study, "feelings of depression" were defined as experiencing sadness or despair severe enough to suspend daily routines for two consecutive weeks over the past year.
In 2024, the proportion of such middle school students came to 27.9 percent, higher than 27.5 percent recorded for high school students. In 2023, middle school students experiencing feelings of depression accounted for 26.3 percent, compared with 25.6 percent for high school students.
In the January-June period of this year, a total of 112 elementary, middle and high school students died by suicide. Of them, 43, or 38.4 percent, were middle school students, according to data by the education ministry.
Last year, a total of 244 students took their own lives, and 92 of them were middle school students.
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