Korea to certify 1,000 Korean restaurants abroad with expanded rating system

As global appetite for Korean food soars beyond classic barbecued beef into everyday staples like fried chicken and "gimbap," Korea’s agricultural ministry is launching an initiative to ensure diners abroad get authentic, high-quality meals wherever they step into a Korean eatery.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs unveiled a five-year plan, Tuesday, to dramatically expand and overhaul its overseas restaurant certification system, targeting a total of 1,000 official seals of approval worldwide.

The strategy comes as global awareness of Korean cuisine climbed to 68.6 percent in 2025, driven by the global fame of Korean pop culture and television dramas. Yet rapid international growth has brought quality control challenges, with some overseas venues trading on the name of Korean food despite lacking culinary expertise or proper ingredients.

To bridge that gap, the ministry is overhauling its Excellence in Korean Dining program. Once limited to upscale establishments, the updated system introduces a two-tier rating structure that includes casual neighborhood spots. Restaurants meeting foundational service and hygiene standards will earn a Recommended badge, while top-tier establishments using imported Korean ingredients will qualify for an Excellent rating.

Rather than dispatching inspectors from Seoul, evaluation duties will shift to local overseas offices, such as international branches of the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. Valid for three years with mandatory renewals, the certification can be revoked if venues fail annual hygiene checks.

To help diners locate certified spots, the ministry said it will launch a interactive Global Korean Restaurant Map linked with local navigation and reservation platforms, complete with photos, menus and ratings. The effort will also support joint citywide promotional campaigns, including Korean Restaurant Week.

Beyond branding, the initiative serves as an export engine for domestic agriculture. Certified eateries will gain access to bulk purchasing networks for authentic Korean ingredients and tap into a job-matching database connecting foreign kitchens with culinary graduates from Sura School, a new government-backed culinary academy debuting next year.

"As K-food gains global popularity, securing the competitiveness of overseas Korean restaurants is essential to turning a temporary trend into sustainable growth," said Jung Kyung-seok, director general of the ministry's Food Industry Policy Bureau. "Through customized support and rigorous standards, we will expand trustworthy Korean dining options worldwide."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.