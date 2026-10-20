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Actress Ha Ji-won has revealed how she managed her weight by cutting back on soup broth and seasonings.

In a recently released episode of her YouTube channel, Ha took a part-time job at a wine bar alongside a former schoolmate. While chatting with her coworkers after work, she described how she managed her diet.

“I didn’t drink broth. If I wanted to eat kimchi, I rinsed it in water. I avoided seasonings altogether,” Ha said. She also revealed the foods she relied on most when managing her weight were eggs, tofu and tomatoes.

Cutting back on broth and salty seasonings can help reduce sodium intake. Eggs and tofu are good sources of protein, while tomatoes provide water and dietary fiber. When incorporating these foods into meals, it is also worth paying attention to the amount of oil and sauce used.

Cut back on broth and seasonings

When eating soups and stews, consuming the broth along with the solid ingredients also means taking in sodium from salt, soy sauce and other seasonings. The same applies to adding extra sauce to heavily seasoned side dishes. Eating less broth and serving seasoning on the side can make it easier to control sodium intake.

The World Health Organization recommends that adults consume less than 2,000 milligrams of sodium per day, equivalent to less than 5 grams of salt. The main benefits of a low-sodium diet include better blood pressure and cardiovascular health. For weight loss, however, it is also important to consider sugar and oil, as well as overall food intake.

Eggs and tofu offer convenient sources of protein

Eggs and tofu are both sources of protein. Eggs can be easily prepared by boiling or steaming, while tofu can be served with vegetables or used in soups and steamed dishes. Including these foods in meals can help people maintain protein intake even while reducing portion sizes.

The calories and sodium consumed can vary depending on how food is prepared. Instead of pan-frying tofu in oil and adding sauces, for example, it can be blanched and served with a small amount of dipping sauce. Similarly, eggs can be paired with vegetables rather than seasoned with large amounts of salt or sauce.

More tomatoes, grains and vegetables

Tomatoes have a high water content and are relatively low in calories, making them an easy addition to meals. Replacing some higher-calorie foods with vegetables such as tomatoes can help reduce overall calorie intake. Eating them as they are rather than sprinkling them with sugar or adding sauces is a simple option.

Even when using eggs, tofu and tomatoes, there is no need to rely exclusively on these three foods for every meal. Adding grains such rice and varying the types of vegetables can help create a more balanced and diverse diet. Rather than eliminating all seasonings, gradually reducing their use and becoming accustomed to the natural flavors of ingredients may be a more sustainable approach.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.