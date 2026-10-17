Wearable robots offer mobility to people with disabilities in Seoul

Advanced rehabilitation involving wearable robotics has traditionally remained out of reach for many due to high costs and limited availability outside major medical centers. Now, a pioneering municipal program in western Seoul is bringing this cutting-edge technology directly into neighborhood streets.

The Mapo District office is running a specialized robotic rehabilitation initiative designed to help registered residents with mobility impairments regain independence. By partnering with the Seoul Seobuk Hospital and wearable robotics firm Angel Robotics, the district has established a collaborative support framework bridging public health infrastructure with advanced medical engineering.

Driven by leading tech firms, research institutes and startups like Hyundai Motor, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and Angel Robotics, Korea has rapidly expanded wearable robot technology beyond specialized medical rehabilitation into everyday industrial, agricultural and community mobility applications.

The program utilizes robotic exoskeletons to analyze participants' gaits and provide tailored physical therapy. Unlike traditional stationary therapy, these battery-powered devices actively assist movement based on individual walking patterns and can be adjusted to introduce resistance modes for targeted leg strengthening. Under the close supervision of physical therapists, participants not only learn proper gait mechanics but also work to prevent secondary musculoskeletal complications.

The multisession curriculum goes beyond indoor exercise.

While the first session in July focused on baseline gait analysis and posture consultation, the second phase in October took participants outdoors to navigate curbs, crosswalks and gentle slopes.

The final session, scheduled for Nov. 11, will take place in community spaces, such as local supermarkets and parks, allowing participants to practice real-world navigation while wearing the robotic gear.

Participants have reported transformative results.

A 52-year-old resident surnamed Ahn noted that experiencing the technology without financial burden has been life-changing.

"At first, going outside wearing a robot felt unfamiliar, but with the machine's assistance and the therapist's guidance, I gained the confidence to walk outdoors," Ahn said.

District officials emphasize that the initiative is part of a broader effort to democratize advanced healthcare. Mapo District Mayor Yu Dong-gyun said the program aims to provide professional gait rehabilitation close to home for disabled residents who rarely encounter high-tech therapies.

"We hope robotic rehabilitation makes every step easier and helps our residents build the confidence to step back out into everyday life," Yu said.

As municipalities across Korea look for innovative ways to integrate technology into public welfare, Mapo District’s pilot program offers a compelling blueprint for how communities can harness robotics to restore mobility and dignity.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.