Seoul temperature breaks all-time October record

Daytime temperatures in Seoul posted 30.1 degrees Celsius, Monday, breaking all-time-high records for October since the country recorded the temperature on Oct. 1, 1907.

Seoul's data for Monday replaced its October record set on Oct. 3, 1913. Under standard meteorological guidelines, the latest temperature replaces the previous record when the numbers are the same.

In Daejeon, midday temperatures soared to 31.5 degrees, also setting a new October high since the data recorded in 1969, surpassing the previous record of 31.2 degrees Celsius set on Oct. 3, 2021.

October temperature records were also broken in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province (31.1 degrees); Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province (30.6 degrees); Gumi (30 degrees), Sangju (29.5 degrees) and Andong (29 degrees) in North Gyeongsang Province; Yeongwol (29.8 degrees), Wonju (29.3 degrees), Chuncheon (28.8 degrees) and Jeongseon (28.8 degrees) in Gangwon Province; and Icheon, Gyeonggi Province (29.1 degrees).

The unseasonable late heat wave will end following nationwide rain through Tuesday, accompanied by an influx of cold air from the north. Morning temperatures on Wednesday are forecast to drop sharply to between 5 and 14 degrees.

Easterly winds are behind the unseasonable late heat, with temperatures nearly 10 degrees above seasonal norms.

As these easterly winds crossed the Taebaek Mountains, they underwent foehn heating, causing temperatures across western regions to surge significantly.