Internet cafes accounted for three-quarters of food hygiene violations since 2020 at leisure venues popular with children and teenagers, while inspections of kids cafes have fallen by nearly half, according to data from the office of Rep. Seo Young-seok of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), Friday.

Authorities recorded 782 violations of the Food Sanitation Act at kids cafes, internet cafes, comic book cafes and board game cafes from 2020 through June this year. The figures come from Ministry of Food and Drug Safety data submitted to DPK lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee.

Internet cafes, known locally as "PC bang," accounted for 588 cases, or 75.2 percent, followed by kids cafes with 121, comic book cafes with 38 and board game cafes with 35.

Failure to complete mandatory hygiene training was the most common violation at 464 cases, or 59.3 percent. It was followed by failure to undergo health checkups at 107, violations of operator compliance rules at 78, breaches of sanitary handling standards at 67 and facility standards violations at 40.

Internet cafes logged 65 violations in the first half of this year alone, equal to 72.2 percent of last year’s total of 90.

Administrative fines made up 640 of the penalties, or 81.8 percent, followed by 47 penalty surcharges, 39 facility improvement orders, 34 business suspensions and 22 corrective orders.

“Hygiene management is important because kids cafes, internet cafes and similar venues are used by many children and teenagers, who also eat there,” the lawmaker said.

“With missed hygiene training making up nearly 60 percent of all violations and kids cafe inspections falling sharply, the ministry and local governments need to reexamine on-site inspections and hygiene management systems.”