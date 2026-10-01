Korea tracks passports to stop improper welfare payouts to families overseas

Korea is moving to close an administrative loophole that has allowed thousands of dollars in state child-welfare benefits to be paid to families residing long-term overseas, linking its social security system directly with diplomatic passport records to track children born abroad.

Beginning Friday, Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare will integrate its social security network directly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ passport database. The real-time connection aims to eliminate improper welfare payouts sent to children born abroad who remain overseas for extended periods.

In a country facing severe demographic headwinds, Korea’s government has built an expansive safety net for young families, offering monthly stipends, child care allowances and parental payouts to lighten the financial burden of child-rearing. Under current Korean law, state welfare benefits are automatically suspended if a recipient child stays overseas for more than 90 consecutive days.

While border controls easily trace standard passport holders through the Ministry of Justice, children born outside Korea who enter the country on emergency temporary passports issued by overseas diplomatic missions have historically slipped under the radar. Because temporary passports lack national resident registration numbers, immigration logs failed to sync with the national social security network.

To compensate, municipal caseworkers were forced to manually collect copies of temporary passports once a year — a sluggish process that opened the door for accidental overpayments or deliberate fraud by parents who failed to disclose international moves. When overseas stays were belatedly discovered, local authorities faced the costly and inefficient task of clawing back distributed funds, while families faced sudden clawback notices.

"In the past, missing exit reports resulted in improper welfare payouts during long-term stays abroad, which required clawback procedures later," the ministry noted in a statement. "The new system automatically alerts local officials to temporary passport issuances at the application stage, allowing immediate immigration tracking."

The real-time data integration represents the first completed initiative under the government's broader National Normalization Project, aimed at streamlining interagency coordination and reducing bureaucratic waste. By linking embassy passport logs directly with social benefit rosters, officials expect to eliminate mass document reviews and safeguard public funds without creating new paperwork for citizens.

"Through collaboration between relevant ministries, we swiftly corrected an inefficiency in the welfare management process," said Park Chang-gyu, director general for welfare administrative support. "We will continue to proactively identify and improve administrative loopholes to build a welfare system the public can trust."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.