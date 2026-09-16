Next-gen robots step in to assist Korea's elderly and disabled

In hospital rooms and private homes across Korea, a new generation of mechanical caregivers is quietly taking over the heavy lifting of health care.

These are not the humanoid automata of science fiction, but hyperspecialized robotic systems designed for the gritty, intimate realities of eldercare and disability support. At a public showcase Wednesday at the Kim Koo Museum & Library in Seoul, developers and health officials unveiled machines capable of navigating steep thresholds, assisting with bathing and even monitoring urinary health — a technological shift aimed at easing the burden on human caregivers in a rapidly aging society.

Among the innovations on display was a compact indoor mobility robot developed by Daegu Catholic University Medical Center, engineered to traverse indoor obstacles like 100-millimeter raised steps while offering postural support for patients moving to and from the bathroom. Nearby, a convertible capsule-style shower chair created by Daewon Inmul demonstrated how automation can preserve personal dignity, allowing bedridden patients to bathe safely without requiring intense physical exertion from nurses.

"Care cannot be viewed in isolation — separating medical treatment from welfare, or the hospital from the community," said Kim Dong-ah, president of the National Rehabilitation Center. "It must seamlessly follow a person's life. Care robots should not be developed for the sake of technology itself, but to solve real-world problems by understanding the specific living environments of the elderly and disabled."

As Korea faces a demographic crisis driven by plummeting birthrates and an expanding senior population, the demand for long-term care has outstripped the available workforce. In response, government agencies and private firms are pushing to move robotic assistance out of clinical settings and directly into residential neighborhoods.

The latest suite of tools addresses daily physiological needs that often exhaust human aides.

Hijera Networks demonstrated an automated excretion-processing device capable of predicting severe urinary disorders, while Neable showcased a sliding transfer system built for tight domestic spaces. For dining, NT Robot presented a portable feeding unit designed to help individuals with limited mobility eat independently.

Other developments target long-term physical strain for both patients and workers.

Researchers at Pohang University of Science and Technology presented a soft, wearable garment powered by embedded artificial muscle fibers to assist movement, while Linux demonstrated an ultra-quiet bed system that automatically shifts a patient’s posture to prevent pressure sores.

Beyond hardware, engineers are linking these machines to central digital networks.

Monitoring platforms developed by companies like Robocare allow data to follow patients as they transition from hospital beds to home care, ensuring uninterrupted health tracking.

The National Rehabilitation Center said it plans to expand these field tests, integrating domain-specific artificial intelligence into future models to refine how robots respond to human needs in real time.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.