Seoul certifies hotels for recovering international patients

Long drawn by Seoul’s reputation for world-class specialized medical care, cutting-edge cosmetic procedures and advanced health screenings, hundreds of thousands of international patients fly into the city each year. But for many, the true challenge begins after stepping out of the clinic as they search for a comfortable, accessible sanctuary while they recover.

Recognizing that modern health care tourism extends far beyond hospital walls, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organization jointly announced a novel municipal initiative to create the city’s first officially designated list of "medical-friendly lodging."

According to national tourism data,medical expenditures by non-residents reached 213.1 billion won ($158.4 million) in July 2026 alone, marking a massive 66.5 percent year-on-year jump. In 2025, the number of international patients visiting Korean health care facilities surged past two million for the first time, hitting 2.01 million — a 71.9 percent increase from the previous year. Seoul remains the center of the center of this boom in medical tourism, drawing 1.76 million international patients in 2025 and capturing nearly 88 percent of the national total.

Under the new pilot program, municipal authorities aim to bridge the gap between hospital care and daily recovery. The city is establishing specialized evaluation criteria designed to vet hotels, serviced apartments and guesthouses on their readiness to cater to recovering patients and their families.

Rather than focusing on luxury amenities, city auditors will grade candidate properties on crucial post-treatment needs: proximity to major medical centers, barrier-free mobility, round-the-clock emergency response capabilities and essential long-term conveniences such as on-site laundry services.

"For international patients, the quality of care during recovery and a comfortable, safe environment during their stay are just as critical to our competitive edge as clinical excellence," said Cho Sung-ho, director-general of Seoul’s Tourism and Sports Bureau. "Through this pilot project, we aim to uncover lodging options tailored to the unique needs of recovering visitors, elevating both overall satisfaction and Seoul's standing as a premier global health care hub."

Properties that meet the stringent standards will receive official municipal certification valid for one year.

Certified facilities will gain direct placement on the city's multi-lingual medical tourism platforms — available in five languages — and receive exposure through the Seoul Medical Tourism Center. Additionally, the city will offer specialized emergency response training for hotel staff and provide direct integration into global business networks like the annual Seoul Medical Tourism International Travel Mart.

As international health travel shifts from brief cosmetic visits to complex multiweek treatments, municipal officials said they hope to transform Seoul into more than just a place to see a specialist. By standardizing post-care hospitality, the capital is betting on a simple premise: true healing requires a city that cares for patients long after they step out of the hospital doors.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.