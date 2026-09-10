Gov't expands care safety net for people with developmental disabilities

Families in Korea caring for individuals with developmental disabilities — a category covering lifelong cognitive and neurological conditions like autism and intellectual disabilities — have long operated in a state of quiet crisis, bearing an immense physical, emotional and financial toll behind closed doors.

In response, the government has signaled a major structural shift, unveiling a comprehensive plan Thursday to officially transition this care from an isolating household burden into a fully state-backed responsibility.

The landmark policy, announced jointly by interagency ministries led by Minister of Health and Welfare Jung Eun-kyeong, directly addresses the institutional gaps that have repeatedly pushed caregiver families to their limits.

With roughly 288,000 individuals with developmental disabilities nationwide — representing 11 percent of Korea’s total registered disabled population — the national initiative establishes a lifecycle-based safety net designed to move care out of private homes and directly into structured community frameworks.

The announcement carries profound social weight in Korea, where high-profile tragedies involving overwhelmed aging parents have spurred fierce, ongoing advocacy for systemic government intervention. By explicitly reframing developmental care as a fundamental public right rather than a private hardship, the state promises immediate, concrete expansions in public infrastructure, emergency relief and daily operational support across every stage of life.

Under the newly outlined policy, the government will substantially expand daytime and post-school activity programs, targeting the multiyear waiting lists that currently leave young adults stranded at home after completing formal education. Annual home-care support hours for families raising disabled children will increase significantly, running alongside the planned expansion of specialized early-intervention rehabilitation centers and integrated daycare facilities across the country.

Crucially, the initiative introduces expanded 24-hour individual care for people with severe behavioral or complex physical needs — extending coverage to weekends for those who lack family guardians. The plan also establishes clearer pathways for independent living, supported public-sector employment and state-administered financial guardianship, aligning directly with the upcoming nationwide implementation of the Act on Community Inclusion for Persons with Disabilities.

To ensure sustained quality of service, the government is also introducing dedicated allowances for frontline care workers while establishing regional support centers to help parents navigate these services seamlessly from the moment of diagnosis.

Following the policy briefing, the health minister visited the Seobu Community Welfare Center in northwestern Seoul to inspect frontline services and open dialogue with representatives from major disability advocacy coalitions.

"People with developmental disabilities deserve to enjoy the exact same ordinary daily life that the rest of us take for granted," Jung said during the briefing. "The state and local communities will now share the heavy weight of care that families have carried entirely by themselves for far too long."



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.