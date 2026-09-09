

Seoul is preparing to welcome thousands of lung cancer specialists this week as one of the world’s largest medical conferences returns to Korea for the first time in 19 years.



The 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer will run from Sept. 12-15 at Gangnam District's Coex, bringing more than 7,000 international attendees to Seoul, according to the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC).



The conference will bring together researchers, clinicians and other specialists to discuss new findings and advances in lung cancer treatment and research.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organization said they have supported the conference from its bid stage, including helping facilitate a visit by IASLC officials to Seoul in 2024.



The city will operate a Seoul Experience Booth during the conference, offering activities including hanbok experiences, mother-of-pearl crafts and Korean alphabet bead bracelets, along with tourism information and Seoul merchandise.



Seoul also plans to encourage conference participants to extend their stays by offering tailored tourism recommendations that combine business travel with leisure.



The city said it also secured the 2030 Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control conference in August, marking the first time the regional meeting will be held in Korea.



The 2030 conference is expected to bring about 1,500 infection-control specialists and medical professionals from more than 10 Asia-Pacific countries, including Singapore, Japan and Australia.



Together, the two conferences are expected to bring about 9,500 medical experts and related visitors to the Korean capital.



Seoul ranked third worldwide and first in Asia with 216 international meetings in 2025 under statistics from the Union of International Associations, while the International Congress and Convention Association ranked it ninth globally for the third consecutive year.



Cho Sung-ho, head of Seoul’s Tourism and Sports Bureau, said the city would use its convention infrastructure and tourism resources to increase visitor stays and extend the economic benefits of international conferences across Seoul.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.